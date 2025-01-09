Fair 28°

Maryland’s Kelsey Curtis Bringing Charm, Sass, Shot At Love To ‘The Bachelor’

Get ready to tune in and cheer for Maryland’s own Kelsey Curtis, who’s trading her day job and DMs for roses and romance on the 29th season of The Bachelor.

 Photo Credit: Disney/Matt Sayles
Zak Failla
If you thought the road to love was tough, try competing against 24 women on national television. 

Kelsey Curtis, a Howard University grad with a sparkling resume and even brighter personality, is diving headfirst into the whirlwind of The Bachelor.

Hailing from Maryland, Curtis will face off against a fierce lineup of bachelorettes - including Virginia's Savannah Quin - as they vie for the affection of Grant Ellis, the new leading man of the hit ABC series.

Kelsey, whose Instagram is filled with snaps of her vibrant life and dazzling smile, says she is "looking for someone who will enhance her life by creating a genuine, loving partnership." 

She’s not just there for a fling—she’s there to win.

Known for her witty sense of humor and confidence, Curtis could be the perfect match for Ellis, a tech entrepreneur who’s ready to settle down. 

But with 24 other contestants sharing the same goal, the road to romance won’t be smooth.

"Nothing lights her fire more than an emotionally intelligent man," her ABC bio states. 

"Kelsey is ready to build a strong, meaningful connection and already has her eyes set on Grant—so much so that if she were stranded on a deserted island, she would bring Grant." 

The 29th season of "The Bachelor" premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 on ABC.

