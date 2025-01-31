Jackpot-Winning $50K 'Bonus Match 5' Ticket Of 2025 Sold At Aberdeen Shell Station Station

One top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket worth a five-figure jackpot was sold in Harford County at Aberdeen Shell on Middleton Road for the drawing on Thursday, Jan. 31.

The winning numbers for the Thursday drawing were 11-13-24-25-30 with a Bonus Ball of 07.

This represents the third jackpot-winning Bonus Match 5 ticket sold in 2025.

"Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place," officials said. "The player has 182 days to claim the prize."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aberdeen and receive free news updates.