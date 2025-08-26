Fair 76°

I-95 Temporarily Shut Down After Deputy Hurt In Aberdeen Incident: Sheriff (Developing)

A Harford County sheriff’s deputy was injured during a major police incident on I-95 in Aberdeen Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

 Photo Credit: Harford County Fire and EMS
 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
Just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 26, officials announced that a deputy had been transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore — alert and conscious — though details about any injuries have not been specified.

By 1:05 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was in custody.

The crash scene forced a full closure of I-95 in both directions between Exit 89 and the Maryland House travel plaza, leading to major traffic delays.

Sheriff’s officials said an initial press briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Southern Precinct.

“Extensive police activity in (the) area of Rt 95 in Aberdeen. One deputy injured. Expect delays. PIO will update as information becomes available,” the Sheriff’s Office posted.

The investigation remains active. Check Daily Voice for update as more information is released.

