Ghost Gun, Brutal Carjacking Leads To Lengthy Prison Stay For Aberdeen Man: Prosecutors

Michael Moore, 33, of Aberdeen, was sentenced to a total of 55 years in prison on Wednesday, July 16, after being convicted of charges that included armed carjacking and armed robbery, the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

“This case is a strong reminder that violent crime has serious and lasting consequences,” State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey stated.

“Our office remains steadfast in our mission to protect the citizens of Harford County.”

The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 16, 2024, when Aberdeen Police responded to a report of an armed carjacking and robbery in the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue.

According to prosecutors, two suspects approached the victims with guns, leaving one with injuries to the face.

Investigators later identified Moore as one of the suspects and recovered a 9mm ghost gun used in the crime.

The second suspect is still unidentified more than a year later.

Moore was convicted following a three-day jury trial, in which jurors delivered a verdict in just 40 minutes, officials said.

On Wednesday, Moore appeared for sentencing before Judge Kevin Mahoney, who handed down the following prison terms:

30 years to serve for armed carjacking;

20 years to serve consecutively for armed robbery;

20 years concurrently for armed robbery;

20 years (suspending all but 5) to serve consecutively for use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Moore’s total sentence: 70 years, with 55 years to serve.

Because the offenses are classified as crimes of violence, Moore must serve at least 27.5 years before he is eligible for his first parole review, prosecutors said.

