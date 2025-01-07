Fair 30°

Fatal Double Birthday Party Shooting In Aberdeen Lands Four Teens Behind Bars: Sheriff

Detectives in Harford County wasted no time cracking down on a deadly shooting at a birthday party in Northern Maryland, arresting four teens within hours of the incident.

(clockwise from left) Quinton Jackson, Amir Dorsey, Tyjeir Cole.

 Photo Credit: Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Amir Dorsey, 18, and Quinton Jackson, 18, both of Edgewood, have been charged with illegal possession of ammunition, while a 17-year-old minor from Abingdon, charged as an adult, and Tyjeir Cole, 18, of Aberdeen, are facing charges of second-degree murder.

The chaos unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on N. Sewards Court in Aberdeen, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found two victims inside the home.

Jaylen Jackson, 18, had been shot in the foot and was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

In the basement, Kylonne Taylor, 18, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said four suspects entered the residence during the party, sparking a fight that ended in gunfire.

Detectives recovered a stolen handgun near Taylor, but it was not used in the shooting. The weapon responsible for Taylor’s death has not been located but has been linked to a previous incident in Baltimore City.

Dorsey and Jackson have been released on their own recognizance, while Cole and the minor remain in custody without bail.

