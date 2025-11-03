‘Families Won’t Go Hungry’: Gov. Moore Sends $62M To Cover SNAP Benefits In Maryland

Moore announced the move Monday, Nov. 3, saying the funds will ensure full November SNAP benefits for Marylanders after a federal judge ruled that the Trump Administration must release contingency funding for the program.

“One of the first and most basic priorities of governing is to ensure that families do not go hungry,” Moore said. “We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our people in these difficult times."

"But no state can fill the enormous gap created by Donald Trump and his administration," the governor continued. "It’s time for the federal government to do its job and fully fund food assistance.”

The funding, authorized by executive order, represents Maryland’s contribution to making SNAP recipients whole after court rulings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts found the federal government had violated the law by withholding SNAP funds.

While the US Department of Agriculture said it would comply with the order and cover up to 50 percent of benefits, Moore said the state will fill the remaining gap to prevent Marylanders from going hungry.

"I appreciate Maryland Gov. Wes Moore for stepping up once again to prevent harm to the people we serve," Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. "His announcement this afternoon that the State will now cover the remaining half of November’s SNAP benefits is welcome news and temporary relief for those receiving these benefits."

"Because of the Trump administration’s delay in releasing contingency funds, SNAP distributions will not occur on their usual schedule," he added. "This crisis has been very disruptive for families who are already stretched thin."

The governor last week declared a State of Emergency and issued an additional $10 million in emergency funding to support local food security partners.

Together, the allocations total $72 million aimed at ensuring Maryland families have access to meals and resources during the shutdown.

“Maryland families shouldn’t have to suffer because the federal government chose to pause vital benefits,” said Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Rafael López. “The governor’s decisive action is helping prevent Maryland families from going hungry during this senseless government shutdown."

"We will move urgently to get Marylanders the SNAP benefits their families depend on to put food on the table.”

The Maryland Department of Human Services continues to process new applications through MarylandBenefits.gov, and residents in need of food assistance can also visit 211Maryland.org.

