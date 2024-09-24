Aberdeen Educators Accused Of Failing To Report Alleged Rape, Police Say

Former Aberdeen Middle School Principal Regina Jones, 44, and paraeducator Tonya Johnson, 56, were both arrested for failing to report alleged child abuse/neglect after a student came forward to advise them that they were the victim of a rape.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, on April 18, 2023, police were alerted by a local hospital about a past rape involving a minor, and it was later determined that the incident happened on April 12, 2023, and was reported to faculty at the school the following day.

Following that report, both Jones and Johnson were advised of the alleged sexual misconduct, though neither alerted the authorities.

"Both Jones and Johnson are mandated reporters in the State of Maryland, which requires educators to report child abuse or neglect as soon as possible and does not require proof to initiate a report," police investigators said.

"Neither Jones nor Johnson made a mandated report of the rape to police or child protective services to inform them of the crime."

A 17-year-old has since been charged with the rape, they added.

Following the investigation, the Harford County State's Attorney's Office was notified, and it was determined later in the summer that Jones and Johnson were to be indicted.

Both Jones and Johnson made their initial court appearances and were released from custody earlier this month. Each has a pending court date.

