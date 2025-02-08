Detectives arrested several suspects following a months-long investigation into drug activity at Abbey Burger in Havre de Grace, where cocaine sales allegedly took place inside the restaurant—sometimes while employees were on the clock.

Michael Wade, 42, of Aberdeen, was identified as a key suspect in the operation.

The investigation began in Sept. 2024, when authorities received multiple complaints and anonymous tips alleging that drugs were being used and sold inside the restaurant.

Detectives later witnessed employees engaging in drug activity and confirmed that on five separate occasions, cocaine was sold to undercover officers inside Abbey Burger, according to the sheriff's office.

Three of those sales were allegedly made by employees while they were working in the restaurant, authorities said.

On Jan. 30, investigators executed court-authorized search warrants at Abbey Burger and Wade’s residence in Aberdeen, seizing cocaine, evidence of drug distribution, and cash linked to drug sales.

Additional cocaine was also found in employees’ possession, according to law enforcement.

Wade was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, and five counts of cocaine distribution, officials said.

Alongside Wade, detectives arrested 32-year-old Markeshia Freeman of Aberdeen, who was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine;

Drug possession;

Identity fraud to avoid identification;

Making false statements to police;

Obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Four others were charged via criminal summons for cocaine possession, including:

Tracey McCoy-Soper, 52, of Port Deposit;

Heather Graham, 42, of Elkton;

Tyrece Exum, 37, of Havre de Grace;

William Carter, 63, of Aberdeen.

All suspects were booked at the Harford County Detention Center or issued criminal summonses.

The Harford County Drug Task Force is urging anyone with additional information to contact authorities as the investigation remains ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aberdeen and receive free news updates.