44 Dogs Found In ‘Inhumane’ Conditions At Harford County Property, Sheriff Says

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Animal Control Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Eagles Grove Court around 8 a.m. Thursday, July 17, according to authorities.

“As a result of the warrant’s execution, 44 Bully type breed dogs were removed from multiple structures on the property and safely transported to a local shelter for evaluation and care,” the sheriff's office said.

The investigation began Friday, July 11, when deputies and animal control officers responded to a citizen’s report of inhumane conditions on the same property.

Upon arrival, Animal Control Officers observed multiple violations regarding the mistreatment, abuse, and neglect of animals, officials said.

Investigators noted violations including:

Lack of access to potable water;

Improper shelter;

Poor air quality and insufficient space;

Soiled bedding;

Insufficient ventilation and temperature control.

“Notable violations were observed, including the lack of access to potable water, improper shelter and poor air quality and insufficient space,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Also observed was bedding within kennels that was extremely soiled, insufficient ventilation and temperature controls where the animals were housed.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Animal Control at 410-638-3505.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aberdeen and receive free news updates.