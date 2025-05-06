$1M Win For Maryland Golfer Who Hit The Links, Then Hit The Jackpot

A longtime scratch-off fan from Delmar—who fittingly calls himself “19th Hole”—went from fairway to fortune after hitting a $1 million jackpot on a Maryland Lottery ticket.

And it all happened after a casual round of golf at Nutters Crossing.

According to lottery officials, the Wicomico County winner made his first stop at the Express Lane convenience store on Snow Hill Road in Salisbury.

He picked up a $20 "$1 Million Royale" ticket before his game and scratched it off quickly—no win.

No big deal. He was headed out for a round anyway.

After finishing 18 holes, he returned to the same store for another shot at the game. And that’s when things got real.

He scanned the ticket at the in-store machine and saw the screen flash: $1,000,000.

But the name of the game is “$1 Million Royale,” so at first, he wasn’t convinced.

“I’ve been more excited for a $1,000 win,” he said after claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters. “This one was more of a shock.”

He walked out to the parking lot, pulled out the Maryland Lottery app on his phone, and scanned the ticket.

Nothing. “Not a winner.”

Turns out, he accidentally scanned the first ticket—the one he bought before golfing.

Once he got the right one under the scanner, the app confirmed it: he was officially a millionaire.

He walked back inside to show the store clerk, who barely blinked.

“He’s a quiet guy,” the winner said with a laugh.

And then came the perfect timing.

Just seconds after confirming his life-changing win, his phone rang. It was his wife calling on a break from work.

“He was stuttering pretty good,” she said. He told her the news, and she fired back with two words: “Shut. Up.”

Repeatedly.

Both husband and wife have played scratch-offs for years—“forever,” in his words—and she said he’s “absolutely!” a regular.

Asked about plans for the prize, the golfer stayed chill: “Just invest.”

His wife added a two-word follow-up: “Retire early.”

The Express Lane store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus.

Fore-get your next tee time—this guy just hit the real jackpot on the 19th hole.

