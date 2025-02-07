The Harford County winner, who chose the alias “Corbin Martin”, was just running errands when fate intervened.

Borrowing his mom’s car to check on his own vehicle in the shop, he stopped at Royal Farms on Churchville Road to put air in the tires, and decided to grab a MONOPOLY X100 scratch-off ticket with the $20 in his pocket.

A casual Lottery player, "Corbin Martin" usually sticks to Powerball and Mega Millions, but this time, he decided to let his wife test her scratch-off luck.

“I brought it home and gave it to my wife, saying 'You’re lucky. Give us some scratch-off luck,’” he recalled.

What happened next? Jackpot.

Right there on the ticket—a matching 40 with a bold $1,000,000 prize beneath it. His wife knew instantly they had hit it big.

“I thought it was a prank,” "Corbin Martin" said. But after seeing the ticket for himself, there was no doubt: they were millionaires.

Now, the couple plans to pay off their house, retire in about seven years, and even consider building a home in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Royal Farms also hit a smaller jackpot, earning a $1,000 bonus for selling the top-prize winning ticket.

