Worcester Standoff Ends After 13 Hours; Man Accused Of Shooting Family Captured

Police were called to 51 Colby Ave. around 8:30 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting. Authorities said a man and woman — both related to the shooter — were wounded in that incident.

But soon after officers arrived, the man became agitated, drew a pistol, and opened fire on police, authorities said.

The suspect took shots at police several times, and officers returned fire. No officers were injured in those exchanges.

Police rescued the injured man and woman and rushed them to an area hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive. Officials did not release their names because of domestic violence laws.

Dozens of police and SWAT teams surrounded the home as a hostage negotiator and a mental healthcare worker unsuccessfully tried for hours to get the man to come outside without violence.

Officers also shut down and blocked off several nearby roads and neighborhoods as a precautionary measure.

The man stepped outside around 9:30 p.m. and shot at police, who fired back and struck him in the shoulder, authorities said. A police K-9 rushed in and helped officers take him into custody.

Authorities did not release the man's name, but they said he is expected to face several charges from the shooting and standoff, authorities said. He was being treated at an area hospital for his gunshot wound.

Police re-opened roads near the home around 11:30 p.m.

