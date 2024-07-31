Worcester Man Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash; Police Asking For Help

Police were called to June Street around 3:10 a.m. on July 19 and found a 26-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, authorities said. Police did not update the man's condition in their Wednesday, July 31, press release.

Surveillance video shows the man crossing the street on a scooter when a blue four-door sedan crashes into him and speeds off, police said. The driver did not slow down or stop.

Police say the car would have received damage to the hood on the passenger's side, front bumper, and possibly the windshield.

Worcester detectives ask anyone with information about the crash, the car, or its driver to contact investigators at (508) 799-8674.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.