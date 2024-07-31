Overcast 76°

Worcester Man Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash; Police Asking For Help

Police are asking the public for information after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash as he crossed a Worcester street earlier this month. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department
Josh Lanier
Police were called to June Street around 3:10 a.m. on July 19 and found a 26-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, authorities said. Police did not update the man's condition in their Wednesday, July 31, press release

Surveillance video shows the man crossing the street on a scooter when a blue four-door sedan crashes into him and speeds off, police said. The driver did not slow down or stop.

Police say the car would have received damage to the hood on the passenger's side, front bumper, and possibly the windshield. 

Worcester detectives ask anyone with information about the crash, the car, or its driver to contact investigators at (508) 799-8674.

