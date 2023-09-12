Woman Killed In Athol Fire ID'd; Investigators Say Blaze Started In Kitchen

Jacqueline H. Doherty died in the 92 Fern Street blaze in Athol that began just before 10 a.m., the State Fire Marshal's Office said. A second person in the home was taken to an area hospital and is recovering from their wounds. Their name and the extent of their injuries were not released.

Fire officials said the fire was so intense that it collapsed the home and delayed investigators' work in determining the cause of the blaze. Heavy equipment was brought in to move large pieces of the house and allow them to get to the fire's origin.

That was a gas stove, the fire marshal's office said. The knobs were slightly turned on when investigators reached it.

Jacqueline Doherty was a beloved member of the Athol community, and several people posted memorials about her kindness online. Several mentioned she was one of the first people to introduce herself to them when they moved into her neighborhood. Doherty was also quick to offer her support and kindness if she heard they had suffered misfortune, friends said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.