West Nile Virus Detected In Worcester Mosquitos: Health Department

The Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project will spray the affected areas, including West Boylston Street, Fales Street, Quinapoxet Lane, and East Mountain Street. Though, despite this, the virus could spread. Health officials ask residents to remain cautious and take precautions to protect themselves.

The best way to avoid contracting the West Nile Virus is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos. Repellents, long sleeve shirts, and long pants are the best remedies if you must be outside for long periods. Mosquitos are most active at night, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control said 20 percent of people who contract the virus will develop symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Though, fatigue and weakness from the illness can last for months.

West Nile Virus is fatal in about 1 in 150 cases, the CDC said. Older people are at higher risk of death.

State health officials discovered Massachusetts' first case of West Nile Virus of 2023 in mosquitos in Brookline last week. But recent rainy weather could cause a spike in mosquitos — and the virus — across the state.

“With the recent rain and the warmer weather, mosquito populations will increase, and we will start to see more of them carrying WNV,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown in the news release. “Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, wear clothing to reduce exposed skin, drain standing water, and repair window screens. We also encourage everyone to make it a habit to visit DPH’s mosquito-borne disease web pages so you know when and where WNV activity is occurring.”

About 20 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne virus in Massachusetts last year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.