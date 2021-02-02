Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Breaking News: Snow-Way! New Nor'easter Could Take Aim On Area
Weather

Who Got The Most Snow? Snowfall Totals In Central, Western, Berkshire, MA

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Snowfall total map for the Pioneer Valley, Feb. 2 Photo Credit: NWS
Snowfall total map of the Berkshires, Feb. 1 Photo Credit: NWS
Snowfall total map for Central Massachusetts, Feb. 2 Photo Credit: NWS

A passing Nor'Easter left about 3-17 inches of snow across the region with snowfall totals varying greatly in communities all over Central or Western Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service has put a winter weather advisory into place until Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m. Before the late afternoon, people can expect to see light snow showers and pockets of freezing drizzle. A glaze of ice developing on top of the snow is possible. Wind gusts may reach as fast as 40 mph.

Below are snowfall totals from the Monday, Feb. 1 winter storm. The totals are reported as inches are as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2:

  • Acton 14.5
  • Agawam 3.5
  • Amherst 5.5
  • East Hawley 17
  • Greenfield 7
  • Fitchburg 10.8
  • Holden 9.5
  • Longmeadow 7.5
  • Monson 4.8
  • North Adams 8.5
  • Northampton 9.5
  • Pittsfield9-10
  • Richmond 14
  • Spencer 6
  • Springfield 9.6
  • Stockbridge 11.5
  • Westfield 12.5
  • Westhampton 3
  • Worcester 13.8-12.2
  • Westborough 9.7

To see a full report of snowfall totals, visit the National Weather Service at weather.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.