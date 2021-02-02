Who Got The Most Snow? Snowfall Totals In Central, Western, Berkshire, MA

A passing Nor'Easter left about 3-17 inches of snow across the region with snowfall totals varying greatly in communities all over Central or Western Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service has put a winter weather advisory into place until Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m. Before the late afternoon, people can expect to see light snow showers and pockets of freezing drizzle. A glaze of ice developing on top of the snow is possible. Wind gusts may reach as fast as 40 mph.

Below are snowfall totals from the Monday, Feb. 1 winter storm. The totals are reported as inches are as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2:

Acton 14.5

Agawam 3.5

Amherst 5.5

East Hawley 17

Greenfield 7

Fitchburg 10.8

Holden 9.5

Longmeadow 7.5

Monson 4.8

North Adams 8.5

Northampton 9.5

Pittsfield9-10

Richmond 14

Spencer 6

Springfield 9.6

Stockbridge 11.5

Westfield 12.5

Westhampton 3

Worcester 13.8-12.2

Westborough 9.7

To see a full report of snowfall totals, visit the National Weather Service at weather.gov.

