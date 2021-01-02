Updated SnowFall Forecast - Up To 15 Inches Predicted For Parts Of Western, Central MA

When this Nor’Easter is over, some communities in Central and Western Massachusetts are expected to be covered in more than 1 foot of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from now until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

The communities that are expected to see the most snow are across the Worcester Hills and the east slopes of the Berkshires.

The following are forecast snowfall totals including the smallest amount predicted, the most likely amount to fall, and the highest amount predicted.

Amherst 5 6 11

5 6 11 Great Barrington 8 10 12

8 10 12 Greenfield 5 10 12

5 10 12 Monson 6 8 11

6 8 11 Northampton 5 7 12

5 7 12 Pittsfield 8 10 12

8 10 12 Southwick 6 9 13

6 9 13 Springfield 5 6 10

5 6 10 Worcester 8 13 15

8 13 15 Worthington 8 12 15

Regionally, Berkshire County and the Lake George region in New York, are expected to feel the brunt of the storm. The storm is expected to be at its height in the Berkshires in the afternoon.

Travel will most likely be impacted by the storm and could be difficult to impossible at times. Hazardous conditions are expected to remain all day and night. Gusty winds could bring tree branches down.

For more information visit the National Weather Service online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.