Snow, Rain May Make Roads Dangerous In Central, Western Mass: NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Massachusetts for Friday, Jan. 6, as freezing rain overnight is expected to turn to snow by mid-morning, which could make driving conditions dicey.

Forecasters said most of western and central Massachusetts should expect a mix of snow and rain for most of the morning before cold air moves in from the north eliminating the rain. Most areas will receive an inch or more of snow, but higher elevations in Franklin, Worcester, and Middlesex counties could receive between two-to-five inches.

National Weather Service forecast maps show everything west of I-95 should expect a slushy start to their weekend.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the low to mid-30s for central and western Massachusetts for most of the day. The National Weather Service said drivers should expect slippery roads by mid-morning and into the afternoon and should prepare accordingly.

The winter weather advisory will last until 7 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.