Snow Predicted In Massachusetts This Week

Massachusetts could see snow this week.

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta blows through the Gulf of Mexico and up the East Coast, there’s a potential for snow to materialize, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.

Zeta should push out from the United State’s Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Meteorologists said the storm could lead to snow in Massachusetts on Thursday, Oct. 29, or Friday, Oct. 30.

The most likely time for snow seems to be Friday morning before noon, the Weather Service said. The high temperature for the day is expected to be nearly 40 degrees Fahrenheit with winds whipping around at 14 miles per hour.

Snow accumulations have not been predicted yet, but with meteorologists calling for rain on the weekend, the snow is unlikely to stick around for long.

