School Closings: Worcester Districts Join Growing List As Winter Storm Looms

Schools are bracing as a nor'easter is forecast to bring high winds and heavy snows across New England beginning Monday night, March 13.
Schools are bracing as a nor'easter is forecast to bring high winds and heavy snows across New England beginning Monday night, March 13.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central and Western Massachusetts on Monday, March 15, through Wednesday as a nor'easter will blanket the area with heavy snows and high winds. 

Several schools have announced they will be closed on Tuesday.  

The Berkshires

  • Berkshire Hills Regional School District
  • Farmington River Regional School District 
  • Mount Greylock Regional School District
  • Lee Public Schools

Hampden County

  • Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School

Worcester County

  • Quabbin Regional School District
  • Worcester Public Schools

The National Weather Service said the storm would clutch most of New England in its icy grip beginning Monday night. Much of Central and Western Massachusetts can expect between six to 12 inches of snow and high winds. Areas with higher elevations will get more. 

Forecasters believe the Berkshires may get it the worst in the state. Up to two feet of snow could fall in certain areas there through Tuesday, the NWS said. 

Meteorologists said residents should prepare for downed trees, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions. 

This page will be updated with school closings in Central and Western Massachusetts as they are announced. 

