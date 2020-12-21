Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Forecast: Lots Of Rain

Christmas is more likely to look gray than white this year with rain predicted starting on Christmas Eve.

The weather in Central and Western Massachusetts in the week leading up to Christmas is forecast to be warm, clear, wet, then cool.

Today, Monday, Dec. 21, will start off with patchy freezing fog with a love of 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23, are expected to present the best weather of the week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 35-40 degree-range.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, there it will almost certainly rain - possibly be drizzling on and off during the day - with temperatures moving between 54-40 degrees over the 24 hours. The chance of rain is about 30 percent in the morning and steadily rising throughout the day until night time when there is a 100 percent chance of rain. The rain will most likely begin in earnest around 4 p.m. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 20-30 mph.

On Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas, there is a 70 percent chance of rain with a high near 50 degrees. Much of the rainfall will take place before 9 a.m. This is another breezy day with wind gusts that could reach 33 mph. It’s expected to drop below freezing on Friday night to around 18 degrees.

The weekend - Saturday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 27, - are looking clear if a bit cool with a high of 30 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.

