In an at-times rambling conversation that jumped from fawning praise to forced questions, former President Donald Trump laid out his clearest thesis for his campaign: Vote Trump to preserve American supremacy around the globe and avoid a World War.

The conversation began about the assassination attempt on Trump's life. Musk said he was stunned at how close Trump was to losing his life. The former president said even his doctors couldn't believe his luck.

The former president said it was most likely divine intervention that saved his life.

The tech-billionaire promised a no-holds-barred political discussion where nothing is off limits. However, Musk's topics stayed close to Republican talking points like the Southern border.

Throughout the interview, Musk and Trump waxed philosophically about the need for a strong leader to keep citizens in check.

“In many cases, the people from within are more dangerous for our country than the Russias and the Chinas,” Trump said. “If you have a smart president you’re not gonna have a problem with them.”

Trump said Harris was weak. He promised the US would go bankrupt if she claimed the nation's highest office. He did not explain how that could happen.

Trump's comments echoed his campaign promises in 2016 and again in 2020. Again, he said he would open up more reserved land in Alaska for fracking. He promised to cut back on federal reglations. He again discussed closing the Department of Education to move "education back to the state."

He estimates about 35 states would be able to complete this feat.

Technical glitches plagued the first 40 minutes of the show. Musk blamed the problem on a DDoS attack — a coordinated effort to shut the stream down. X did not name any potential bad actors.

It's unclear how many people watched the video. The concurrent view counter hovered over more than 1 million live viewers through the strem. One person we know catched out the interview was Vice President Kamala Harris.

Her team pumped out clips and memes from the interview such as the timeTrump cheered Elon for laying off employees at companies he's purchased that have already been turned into campaign merchandise.

Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz slammed Trump for prepretending to play a populist while strip mining the middle class for resources to pay for tax cuts for the rich.

“Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com," the campaign said in a statement. "Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”

Musk enforsed Trump at the end of the interview.

