Trash Truck Bursts Into Flames On I-495 In Westborough

Westborough firefighters had to fight a literal trash fire overnight after a trash truck burst into flames on I-495, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The blaze began around 3 a.m. when the truck caught fire on the interstate near Flanders Road. A large fuel spill from the vehicle complicated matters for fire crews, Westborough firefighters said. 

Firefighters put out the flames, and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was called to help with the cleanup. Fire crews cleared the scene around 6 a.m., just in time to have the interstate open and clear for morning rush hour.

