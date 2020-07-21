Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Breaking News: Rounds Of Thunderstorms Will Bring Relief From Heat, Humidity
Traffic

Traffic Shift: How To Drive The Worcester Canal District This Week Amid Ballpark Construction

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Pictured here is the most recent photo of the Canal District redesign. With heavy construction all around, here's how to drive through Worcester's Canal District this week.
Pictured here is the most recent photo of the Canal District redesign. With heavy construction all around, here's how to drive through Worcester's Canal District this week. Photo Credit: Canal District Project

The Canal District is brimming with on-street construction creating traffic snarls and demanding increased attention of motorists navigating the area.

Construction in the Canal District began August 2019, when work got underway to build a new $86 million to $90 million ballpark, Polar Park, to host the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The park will have a capacity of about 10,000 people. Kelley Square is being redesigned to make the area safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Restaurant and retail space as well as a 500-space municipal parking garage will be developed in the Green Island & Canal District.

Gold Street: Excavation and installation of a base coarse binder, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 21-22

Harding Street: Concrete work on the north side, Monday through Friday, July 20-24

Hermon Street: National Grid will be working along the street the week of July 17-24

Jefferson Street: Concrete work, Monday through Friday, July 20-24

Kelley Square: Curb work near Kelley Square Plaza, Kelley Square Liquors, and Subway, Monday through Friday, July 20-24

- Streetlight cabinet tie-ins installed overnight, Monday-Wednesday, July 20-22

Lamartine Street: Civil contractor working on Lamarite from Meade Street toward Grosvenor Street to Green Island Boulevard over the next few weeks.

Madison Street: Curb work, Monday through Friday, July 20-24

Millbury Street: Concrete work, Monday through Friday, July 20-24

Washington Street: Curb work near Check Depot and Table Talk Pies, Monday through Friday, July 20-24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.