Traffic Shift: How To Drive The Worcester Canal District This Week Amid Ballpark Construction

The Canal District is brimming with on-street construction creating traffic snarls and demanding increased attention of motorists navigating the area.

Construction in the Canal District began August 2019, when work got underway to build a new $86 million to $90 million ballpark, Polar Park, to host the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The park will have a capacity of about 10,000 people. Kelley Square is being redesigned to make the area safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Restaurant and retail space as well as a 500-space municipal parking garage will be developed in the Green Island & Canal District.

Gold Street: Excavation and installation of a base coarse binder, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 21-22

Harding Street: Concrete work on the north side, Monday through Friday, July 20-24

Hermon Street: National Grid will be working along the street the week of July 17-24

Jefferson Street: Concrete work, Monday through Friday, July 20-24

Kelley Square: Curb work near Kelley Square Plaza, Kelley Square Liquors, and Subway, Monday through Friday, July 20-24

- Streetlight cabinet tie-ins installed overnight, Monday-Wednesday, July 20-22

Lamartine Street: Civil contractor working on Lamarite from Meade Street toward Grosvenor Street to Green Island Boulevard over the next few weeks.

Madison Street: Curb work, Monday through Friday, July 20-24

Millbury Street: Concrete work, Monday through Friday, July 20-24

Washington Street: Curb work near Check Depot and Table Talk Pies, Monday through Friday, July 20-24.

