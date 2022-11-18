Contact Us
Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash Prompts Delays On I-290 In Shrewsbury

David Cifarelli
The crash happened near Exit 26 on I-290 in Shrewsbury
The crash happened near Exit 26 on I-290 in Shrewsbury Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A tractor-trailer rollover crash shut down a major highway in Central Massachusetts, prompting delays of nearly an hour. 

The crash happened near Exit 26 on I-290 East in Shrewsbury just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, according to MassDOT on Twitter

The incident, which involved several cars, blocked all three travel lanes and caused a backup to Plantation Street in Worcester, WBZ Traffic said on Twitter. Traffic was being rerouted off to the Route 140 ramps as a result. 

The incident caused initial delays of about and hour, WHDH's Polikseni Manxhari reports

No word on any injuries. 

