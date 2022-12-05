Serious Car Crash Reported On I-395 South In Auburn (DEVELOPING)

Contact Us
David Cifarelli
Close-up of a police car roof and sign Photo Credit: Pexels/Gabriel Hohol

A serious crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts led to the closure of one lane, authorities said.

The crash happened on I-395 South in Auburn on the evening of Monday, Dec. 5, MassDOT said on Twitter. Delays were expected between Exit 11 and 9 as the left lane was closed as a result.

Unconfirmed reports suggest at least one person was trapped inside the vehicle after it went off the road. There were no official word in injuries.

No other information was released. This is a developing story so check back for more. 

