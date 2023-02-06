Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police
Traffic

Rollover Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 12 In Auburn: Authorities

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
First responders on the scene of a rollover crash on Route 12 in Auburn on Monday, Feb. 6
First responders on the scene of a rollover crash on Route 12 in Auburn on Monday, Feb. 6 Photo Credit: Auburn Fire Rescue on Twitter

One person sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash that shut down a major route in Central Massachusetts Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, authorities said.

The crash happened on Route 12 at Swanson Road in Auburn around 2 p.m., according to Auburn Police on Twitter. The incident closed Route 12 in both directions as a result.

The driver had to be pulled from the car, Auburn Fire-Rescue, said on Twitter. Route 12 was reopened around 3:30, Auburn Police said in another Tweet. 

No other information was released. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.