Rollover Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 12 In Auburn: Authorities

One person sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash that shut down a major route in Central Massachusetts Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, authorities said.

The crash happened on Route 12 at Swanson Road in Auburn around 2 p.m., according to Auburn Police on Twitter. The incident closed Route 12 in both directions as a result.

The driver had to be pulled from the car, Auburn Fire-Rescue, said on Twitter. Route 12 was reopened around 3:30, Auburn Police said in another Tweet.

No other information was released.

