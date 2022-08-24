Dump Truck Rollover Crash Closes Part Of Route 20 In Auburn: Authorities

A portion of Route 20 in Auburn was closed after a dump truck rolled over and spilled gravel all over the roadway, authorities said.

Crews responded to the crash at 198 Washington Street (Route 20) just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Auburn Fire said on Twitter. The driver was reportedly still trapped inside.

The accident shut down Route 20 between Millbury Street and Montclair Drive as crews worked to free the driver, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police were also called to the scene, Auburn Fire added. No word on the driver's condition.

