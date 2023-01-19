Driver Pulled From Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash On I-495 In Southborough

A driver had to be pulled from his tractor-trailer after it rolled over on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, officials said.

The rollover crash was reported at Exit 59B on I-495 North in Southborough on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19, according to MassDOT on Twitter.

Local crews responded to pull the driver from the vehicle, which also reportedly spilt diesel along the road. The crash reduced the road to one lane and caused delays from Exit 59 to Route 9 and Route 30.

Drivers were being told to find another route. Information about the truck driver's injuries has yet to be released.

