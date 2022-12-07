Crash With Serious Injuries Reported On Route 20 In Charlton (DEVELOPING)

Route 20 in Charlton was closed in both directions because of a crash with serious injuries, according to MassDOT on Twitter.

The multi-vehicle crash involving a boat trailer was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 according to another Tweet from MassDOT.

Traffic was being diverted to Old Worcester Road as crews addressed the crash, MassDOT continued.

No official word on injuries. This is a developing story so check back for details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.