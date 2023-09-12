There’s Something Strange In Skies Over Worcester, People Have Photos To Prove It

Nearly half a dozen people have reported seeing something they couldn't explain in the Bay State's airspace, with many of them snapping photos and videos to back up their reports.

Here are some of those submitted sightings that included photographic evidence.

Worcester

A clear Aug. 29 morning became an unforgettable day for one person walking along Major Taylor Boulevard when they saw what appeared to be two Tic-Tac-shaped objects or perhaps two white balls flying in unison across the sky. The observer said they checked flight logs in the area, but there were no private jets or aircraft in that area at 10:19 a.m. when they saw the objects.

Wilmington

A person spotted a black, double-curved object flying above their home for nearly two minutes on Aug. 27 just after 4 p.m. It appeared to have two floating at the same height an airplane would fly with rotating headlights that moved seemingly without control.

The National UFO Reporting Center said this was possibly a balloon.

Newton

Two people on Hawthorn Street filmed a silent, glowing, oval object flying higher than a plane would around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. They filmed it for several minutes.

Waltham

A husband and wife were stargazing on Aug. 22 when they saw a glowing white object, circular in appearance, streak across the sky around 9:30 p.m. It flew at a high altitude but moved too slowly to be a satellite, the reporter said. After a few seconds, the object glowed brightly before it"shot straight up and disappeared within a few seconds." The entire ordeal lasted about eight seconds, they said.

They did not get a photo of the object.

National UFO Reporting Center has cataloged UFO sightings since its founding in 1974. They claim to have processed more than 170,000 reports from thousands of people.

