'That Was Beautiful': Watch Fitchburg Woman Wow Judges Again On 'America's Got Talent'

The 27-year-old blind woman from Fitchburg in Worcester County belted out a beautiful rendition of Foreigner's "I Wanna Know What Love Is" that ended in a standing ovation.

Viewers should have expected no less from the woman who earned the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum from her first performance in July.

Related: Blind Fitchburg Singer Has 'America's Got Talent' Judges Raving: 'Magical'

King of the scowl judge Simon Cowell was all smiles as he gathered himself after her powerful performance.

“It’s just the most amazing feeling when a contestant who everyone loves nails it and you can feel it,” judge Simon Cowell said. “The whole song, the lyrics, have a completely different meaning for me, and that was beautiful.”

Klum, who had given Darcangelo the Golden Buzzer in July for her performance of "Out Here on My Own," begged viewers to vote her through to the next round.

“I hope everyone in this room felt you," she said. "I hope everyone at home felt you. I hope that everyone is going to vote for you so that we can go to the next round together.”

After her previous performance, Darcangelo wiped away tears as the confetti fell around her and said, stunned, "I don't know if this is a dream or if I'm really awake."

If this is a dream, "America's Got Talent" viewers and judges hope to stay asleep a little if not just for one more song from the Fitchburg phenom.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.