Templeton Foster Mom Under Investigation Over Incident Involving Baby Boy

Authorities are investigating an incident at a home in Templeton, where a 6-month-old baby nearly died last week, officials and news sources said. 

Authorities are investigating an incident at a Templeton home on Friday, May 19, where a 6-month-old foster child choked on his vomit and didn't breath for 15 minutes, according to news reports. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Franco_A_Guaraldo
Josh Lanier
According to Boston25, the child stopped breathing for 15 minutes after choking on his vomit Friday, May 19. 

The foster mother allegedly did not attempt CPR while the child struggled the breath, the report said. The condition of the child is unknown. 

The Department of Children and Families and Worcester County District Attorney's Office are not releasing much information about the investigation. 

The DCF said they could not release info because of state and federal laws regarding disclosure and the DA's office would only confirm they are aware of the situation. 

“We were notified Friday of an incident in Templeton involving a young child. An investigation is ongoing.”

