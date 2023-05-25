Templeton Foster Mom Under Investigation Over Incident Involving Baby Boy

According to Boston25, the child stopped breathing for 15 minutes after choking on his vomit Friday, May 19.

The foster mother allegedly did not attempt CPR while the child struggled the breath, the report said. The condition of the child is unknown.

The Department of Children and Families and Worcester County District Attorney's Office are not releasing much information about the investigation.

The DCF said they could not release info because of state and federal laws regarding disclosure and the DA's office would only confirm they are aware of the situation.

“We were notified Friday of an incident in Templeton involving a young child. An investigation is ongoing.”

