Sturbridge First Responders Who Saved Officer's Life After He Suffered Heart Attack Honored

That's what Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said during an award ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 28, as he honored those first responders who set aside their personal feelings to save a man's life.

“They answer the bell anytime they are called, no matter what. For these officers, this is one of the worst scenarios they can face – having to work on one of their own. They knew the severity of the situation and that they had to put aside their personal feelings to save a life,” Early said. “Quick thinking by his family members and the teamwork of the crew of emergency responders ensured not a minute was wasted in the fight to save Officer Lavallee’s life. Because of each person’s actions on that night, he is still with us today.”

The call came in just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2023. Lavallee had told his wife he didn't feel well and wanted to go to bed. When she went to check on him, he was unconscious and not breathing.

Brookfield Police Officer Matthew Schlegel, who lived in an in-law suite, rushed to perform CPR as paramedics sped to their home.

Paramedics had to shock Lavallee's heart with a defibrillator multiple times at his home and on the way to the Harrington Memorial Hospital. It was enough to keep him alive until doctors could begin work on him, but just barely.

Lavallee was put into a medically induced coma for several days, and his body temperature was lowered to reduce stress on his heart. He was eventually healthy enough to leave the hospital and is on his way to making a full recovery, Early explained.

The honorees of the Team Excellence and Merit – TEAM Award include:

Sturbridge Police Officer Daniel Hemingway

Sturbridge Police Officer Garrett Danna

Sturbridge Police Officer Nicole Patterson

East Brookfield Police Officer Matthew Schlegel

Sturbridge Firefighter/Paramedic Lt. Sean Moynagh

Sturbridge Firefighter/EMT Joseph Doldoorian

Sturbridge Emergency Communications Unit Dispatchers Benjamin Grasso and Aaron Berry

Lavallee's wife, Sandra Murphy, and his stepson, Brayden Fillios, were also recognized with civilian awards for their actions that night.

Lavallee said it was surreal being on the other side of an emergency call, but he was thankful for those who answered that call.

You never think you’ll be the call, never in a million years did I think it would be me. Everybody I train with when we do our CPR training and when I look around my roll call room, I know I’m around capable people at all levels. It’s been an emotional thing for me and my family. I’m sure it affected the other officers. Emotionally it’s going to hit everybody. Nobody is promised tomorrow. I just couldn’t be more thankful to the guys who’ve assisted me in this whole thing.

