Second Worcester Standoff In Week Ends Peacefully

Officers responded to Cutler Street around noon to reports of the man carrying a firearm, but when they arrived, he ran inside an apartment and refused to come out, Worcester police said. Authorities have not released the man's name.

Police called in a mental health expert and a SWAT team to prepare for any outcome. Officers also blocked several roads around the Union Hill neighborhood while they tried to get the man out peacefully.

He eventually agreed to leave the apartment around 2:30 p.m., and officers took him into custody without further incident, Worcester police said.

No one was injured.

Last week, Caleb Boateng, 24, of Worcester, locked himself inside a home on Colby Avenue after he allegedly shot his brother and mother early July 7.

For 13 hours, Boateng refused to come out and traded sporadic gunfire with officers until 9:30 p.m. when he stepped outside and was wounded in the shoulder in a shootout with police.

No officers were injured in the ordeal. Boateng's mom and brother are expected to survive.

Boateng is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without an FID Card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Worcester police said.

Boateng is being held without bail.

