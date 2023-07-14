Mostly Cloudy 74°

Second Worcester Standoff In Week Ends Peacefully

A man holding a gun and "behaving erratically" Friday, July 14, in Worcester barricaded himself inside an apartment for two hours before finally giving up to police. This is the second time in a week that Worcester officers have been involved in a standoff with a suspect. 

Worcester police were able to talk a man out of his home after he barricaded himself inside Friday, July 14, for more than two hours. No one was injured. Photo Credit: Worcester Police/Facebook
Josh Lanier
Officers responded to Cutler Street around noon to reports of the man carrying a firearm, but when they arrived, he ran inside an apartment and refused to come out, Worcester police said. Authorities have not released the man's name. 

Police called in a mental health expert and a SWAT team to prepare for any outcome. Officers also blocked several roads around the Union Hill neighborhood while they tried to get the man out peacefully. 

He eventually agreed to leave the apartment around 2:30 p.m., and officers took him into custody without further incident, Worcester police said. 

No one was injured. 

Last week, Caleb Boateng, 24, of Worcester, locked himself inside a home on Colby Avenue after he allegedly shot his brother and mother early July 7. 

For 13 hours, Boateng refused to come out and traded sporadic gunfire with officers until 9:30 p.m. when he stepped outside and was wounded in the shoulder in a shootout with police.

No officers were injured in the ordeal. Boateng's mom and brother are expected to survive. 

Boateng is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without an FID Card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Worcester police said. 

Boateng is being held without bail. 

