These Worcester County High Schools Among Nation's Best, New Rankings Say

It’s no secret that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is home to some of the nation’s best schools, but which rank among the top in the country?

The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 list of the best high schools in the country after evaluating nearly 18,000 schools at all levels.

According to the organization - which touts itself as “the global authority in education rankings” - high schools were judged on a weighted scale on these factors:

College readiness (30 percent);

Reading and math proficiency (20 percent);

Reading and math performance (20 percent);

Underserved student performance (10 percent);

College curriculum breadth (10 percent);

Graduation rates (10 percent).

In Massachusetts, organizers of the rankings evaluated nearly 400 high schools.

By county, these high schools ranked among the highest in Massachusetts:

Hampden County

19. Hampden Charter School of Science (615th nationally);

59. Longmeadow High School (1,456th).

Berkshire County

33. Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School in Adams (791st nationally);

45. Mt. Greylock Regional High School in Williamstown (1,048th).

Worcester County

35. Westborough High School (826th nationally);

42. Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School in Worcester (941st);

52. Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough (1,329th);

54. Nipmuc Regional High School in Upton (1,359th);

58. Shrewsbury Senior High School (1,452nd);

60. Tantasqua Regional Senior High School (1,457th);

66. Taranto Regional Senior High School in Boylston (1,593rd);

77. Hopedale Junior-Senior High School (1,870th).

80. Sutton High School (1,931st);

83. University Park Campus School (2,060th);

92. Blackstone Valley in Upton (2,293rd);

Hampshire County

94. Hopkins Academy in Hadley (2,308th nationally);

96. South Hadley High School (2,365th);

98. Northampton High School (2,401st).

“The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools," Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News stated. "Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.”

The complete rankings can be found here.

