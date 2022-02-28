COVID-19: Masking Decision Now Up To School Districts As Massachusetts Mandate Expires

With the statewide mask mandate expiring for students in Massachusetts schools, the decision on whether to send children to class with a facial covering now falls on parents and local school districts.

As of Monday, Feb. 28, the statewide COVID-19 mandate in schools ended, leaving the decision to individual schools, most of which are opting to ditch the masks.

The mandate had been in effect since last August and has been extended three times as new variants of the virus caused several separate spikes of new infections.

“Our kids have had to put up with a lot of disruption, a lot of time alone, and has suffered a real learning loss over the past two years. There's no debating those points, no matter where you stand," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker previously said.

"From free and convenient testing to highly effective vaccines and breakthrough treatments, everyone now has the tools and the knowledge to stay safe with respect to COVID.”

While masks will not be required for students and staff inside school buildings, they are still mandated on public transportation, which includes school buses, following federal guidelines.

“While masking is no longer a statewide requirement, we ask all school leaders and students to make sure they respect all individual choices around mask-wearing," Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said. "Please make sure to create a supportive environment that respects everyone's choice to do what is most appropriate and comfortable for them.

"During the past two years, the impact of COVID on children has caused a strain on their mental health, emotional well-being, and academic success,” Riley added. "We are relieved to now be in a place where we can provide young people additional relief from COVID 19 restrictions, so they can continue to move towards normalcy in the classroom."

