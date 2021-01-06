COVID-19: Anger Roils Over Superintendent's Florida Trip As Students Do Remote-Learning

A school superintendent’s trip to Florida to see a football game has irked the school district community.

During the week of Dec. 28, social media lit up when it was revealed that Paula Deacon, superintendent of Leominster schools had recently traveled to Tampa, Florida to see a Buccaneers game.

Deacon didn’t violate any laws, but members of the community are calling her actions hypocritical, according to Boston10.

While Leominster students attend school remotely, and the Massachusetts government continues to encourage people to stay home, by request as well as economic restrictions, Deacon’s trip to Florida just doesn’t look good.

The Leominster Schools Facebook page shows messages from people who are angry about the situation. If students have to stay home, shouldn’t the superintendent?

Leominster public school students are set to return to classes, in a hybrid in-school/remote-learning, on Jan. 25.

“Pretty angered that she can go to Florida and watch football in crowds while preaching to the district to be safe and shut it down,” said one woman.

“Do as they say, not as they do,” commented another.

“Hope they were good seats at least,” said a man.

So far, Deacon has not publicly responded to the criticism.

