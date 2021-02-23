COVID-19: All Elementary School Students May Be Back In The Classroom By April

All public Massachusetts elementary school students may be back in class this April.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley made the announcement during a morning meeting.

In a week or two, Riley said he will seek to obtain the authority to remove remote and hybrid learning as options for Massachusetts public school districts, WesternMass News reported.

Riley cited ongoing vaccinations and declining COVID-19 infections as reasons for having all students resume in-school education.

Right now, Massachusetts school districts are making their own decisions, in conjunction with local authorities, about whether to offer an education that is fully-remote, a hybrid of in-class and out-of-class education, or a full in-classroom instruction.

The option to have students learn from home was made available in fall 2020 as COVID-19 infections ramped up from September and going through the winter holidays.

Riley said he will not push schools to return to full in-class education if COVID-19 data don’t support a safe changeover.

