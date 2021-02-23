Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Breaking News: COVID-19: Second Case Of More Contagious South African Variant Confirmed In NY
Schools

COVID-19: All Elementary School Students May Be Back In The Classroom By April

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay

All public Massachusetts elementary school students may be back in class this April.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley made the announcement during a morning meeting.

In a week or two, Riley said he will seek to obtain the authority to remove remote and hybrid learning as options for Massachusetts public school districts, WesternMass News reported.

Riley cited ongoing vaccinations and declining COVID-19 infections as reasons for having all students resume in-school education.

Right now, Massachusetts school districts are making their own decisions, in conjunction with local authorities, about whether to offer an education that is fully-remote, a hybrid of in-class and out-of-class education, or a full in-classroom instruction.

The option to have students learn from home was made available in fall 2020 as COVID-19 infections ramped up from September and going through the winter holidays.

Riley said he will not push schools to return to full in-class education if COVID-19 data don’t support a safe changeover.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.