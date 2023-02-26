Body Found Outside Auburn High School: Police

Authorities are investigating after a body was found outside of a high school in Central Massachusetts this weekend.

Auburn Fire responded to a report of an unresponsive man located in the driveway of Auburn High School around 6:35 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, Auburn Police said on Facebook.

The man was pronounced dead on scene and the area around the school was closed until 10:30 a.m. to deal with the situation, police said.

There does not appear to be a risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

