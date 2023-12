The Princeton man's car left the road around 10:30 a.m. in Orange near the intersection of Tully and Fryeville Roads, the Northwestern District Attorney said. No other vehicles were involved.

Paramedics rushed him to Athol Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Authorities did not release his name as they are notifying his next of kin.

Orange police are investigating the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.