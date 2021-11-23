Baker Is Nation's Second-Most Popular Republican Governor, New Survey Says

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker earned top marks as he ranked as the second most popular top lawmaker in the country, according to a newly released survey from Morning Consult.

In the new survey, which polled the number of voters in each state who approve the job performance of their governors, Baker was the most second most popular governor, behind only Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, earning a 72 percent approval rating.

The survey conducted by Morning Consult, a technology platform that focuses on data collection, included daily interviews of residents with more than 5,000 registered voters polled.

Share of voters in each state who approve of the job performance of their governors:

Scott: 79 percent approval;

Baker : 72 percent;

: 72 percent; Larry Hogan (Republican - Maryland): 70 percent;

Chris Sununu (Republican - New Hampshire): 67 percent;

Mark Gordon (Republican - Wyoming): 66 percent;

Jim Justice (Republican - West Virginia): 65 percent;

Ned Lamont (Democrat - Connecticut): 64 percent;

Kay Ivey (Republican - Alabama): 62 percent;

Mike DeWine (Republican - Ohio): 62 percent;

Spencer Cox (Republican - Utah): 62 percent;

Dough Burgum (Republican - North Dakota): 60 percent;

Greg Gianforte (Republican - Montana): 59 percent;

Dan McKee (Democrat - Rhode Island): 58 percent;

Kristi Noem (Republican - South Dakota): 58 percent;

Eric Holcomb (Republican - Indiana): 57 percent;

Mike Dunleavy (Republican - Alaska): 57 percent;

Janet Mills (Democrat - Maine): 57 percent;

Jared Polis (Democrat - Colorado): 57 percent;

Phil Murphy (Democrat - New Jersey): 57 percent;

Asa Hutchinson (Republican - Arkansas): 57 percent;

John Carney (Democrat - Delaware): 56 percent;

Gavin Newsom (Democrat - California): 56 percent;

Pete Ricketts (Republican - Nebraska): 56 percent;

Bill Lee (Republican - Tennessee): 55 percent;

Tim Waltz (Democrat - Minnesota): 55 percent;

Brad Little (Republican - Idaho): 55 percent;

Jay Inslee (Democrat - Washington): 55 percent;

Andy Beshear (Democrat - Kentucky): 54 percent;

Kevin Stitt (Republican - Oklahoma): 54 percent;

Laura Kelly (Democrat - Kansas): 54 percent;

John Bel Edwards (Democrat - Louisiana): 53 percent;

Ron DeSantis (Republican - Florida): 52 percent;

Henry McMaster (Republican - South Carolina): 52 percent;

Roy Cooper (Democrat - North Carolina): 52 percent;

Ralph Northam (Democrat - Virginia): 51 percent;

J.B. Pritzker (Democrat - Illinois): 51 percent;

Mike Parson (Republican - Missouri): 51 percent;

Michelle Lujan Grisham (Democrat - New Mexico): 51 percent;

Greg Abbott (Republican - Texas): 50 percent;

Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat - Michigan): 50 percent;

Steve Sisolak (Democrat - Nevada): 50 percent;

Kim Reynolds (Republican - Iowa): 49 percent;

Tate Reeves (Republican - Mississippi): 49 percent;

Brian Kemp (Republican - Georgia): 49 percent;

Tom Wolf (Democrat - Pennsylvania): 48 percent;

Kathy Hochul (Democrat - New York): 48 percent;

Tony Evers (Democrat - Wisconsin): 45 percent;

David Ice (Democrat - Hawaii): 45 percent;

Doug Ducey (Republican - Arizona): 44 percent;

Kate Brown (Democrat - Oregon): 43 percent.

Baker, a two-term governor, has been in office since 2014. As of 2021, Baker and his lieutenant Karyn Polito are the only members of the Republican Party to hold statewide office in Massachusetts.

The governor has been unclear about whether or not he plans to run for a third term in 2022, though earlier this month he said that he will address the matter sooner rather than later.

