Lino Menjivar, 30, of Worcester, is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting on April 13 on Allendale Street, Worcester police said. He faces charges of armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded gun, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Police say Menjivar should be considered armed and dangerous. His last known location was Virginia, but it's unclear if he's returned to the Worcester area.

Officers responded to gunshots on Allendale Street just after 2 p.m. and found Nuah bleeding from a gunshot wound and unresponsive, police said. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he later died.

Nuah's loved ones created a GoFundMe to help his family. The campaign has raised more than $16,000 of its $25,000 goal.

They wrote in the campaign that he was a loving friend who put others ahead of himself.

He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. At just 24 years old, Bob had his whole life ahead of him. He had been eagerly anticipating his upcoming graduation from dental assistant school next month and planned to continue schooling at (Quinsigamond Community College) this Fall 2024 to continue his journey in dentistry. From first interactions, Bob could create a bond with anyone, making strangers into life-long friends. Bob was a man that anyone could count on. Knowing Bob is loving Bob. Bob would always consider other people’s feelings before his. He would drop everything down to be there for you. His very affectionate nature made it hard to not adore him dearly.

Police ask anyone with information on Menjivar's whereabouts or who sees him to call 911 or Worcester police immediately.

