Worcester Violence Spikes This Summer - Shootings Up 31 Percent

Worcester has experienced an explosion of violence this summer; crime is up by more than 30 percent compared to the last three years.

Worcester Police Chief Steven M. Sargent said the sharp rise in crime is alarming, but the Worcester Police can handle it.

So far this year, there have been 17 non-fatal shootings incidents involving 18 victims, police said - a 31 percent increase when compared to the last three years.

In a typical year, Worcester Police would respond to 13 non-fatal shootings and 14 victims.

“I want to assure the Worcester community that the police department s committed to providing the resources needed to address recent shootings,” the chief said. “We are actively working with our partners to proactively address the violence that is occurring.”

To address the increase in violence, Sargent said police patrols have been directed to crime “hot spots” and specialized units are working in these areas as well.

So far this year, police have charged 26 people with unlawful carrying of firearms - last year police made 37 similar arrests.

“We are proactively patrolling the neighborhoods and are committed to maintaining safety and order in our community,” Sargent said.

Increased gang violence has been identified as one of the causes of the uptick in violence.

There are more than 20 street gangs represented in Worcester and about 350 gang members under age 25, according to city-data.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.