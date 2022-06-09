Contact Us
Worcester Post Office Manager Pleads Guilty To Stealing Packages Of Cocaine: Feds

Josh Lanier
A Post Office manager in Worcester pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing packages of cocaine and selling the narcotics.
A 43-year-old Worcester post office manager pleaded guilty last month in federal court to stealing packages at least eight times that contained cocaine so he could sell the drugs, the Department of Justice announced. 

Kevin Dombroski of Worcester admitted to one count of mail theft by a US Postal Service employee on Aug. 30, the US Attorney's Office said. A federal judge will sentence him in January.

Dombroski said he stole packages between eight to 10 times that were mailed from Puerto Rico to Worcester that he thought had drugs inside. He would take the parcels into a private room, remove the drugs from inside, and return the now-empty boxes for delivery, he admitted to the court. 

He would sell the drugs he stole for $7,500 a package, the attorney's office said. 

Dombroski faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. 

