Worcester Police are seeking the public's help in finding two missing teenagers and an infant, the department said on Facebook.

Giselle Sales, age 16, and Kati Sales, age 13, left their home on Cambridge Street with Giselle's 1-year-old son Aaron on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

