Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops

Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said.

Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and improper storage, Worcester police said.

Worcester firefighters were called to 4 Clement Street on Monday, Oct. 17, to put out a fire, and as they checked to make surer everyone was out of the building, firefighters kicked the door in of apartment No. 14, a police report said. They found several bags of white powder, drug-making equipment, and a pill press, the report continued. They called Worcester police to clear the scene,

Vice detectives arrested Boucher and then got a search warrant for the apartment. They found 20 pounds of the synthetic opioid and an unregistered firearm inside, they said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.