Worcester Man Rushed To Hospital With Bullet Wound Dies; 82-Year-old Charged: Police

A 31-year-old man who was shot in Worcester Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, has died, authorities said. Officials charged a 28-year-old Westborough man with his death.

Police responded to a call for medical help just before 8:30 a.m. at 101 Highland St. near Honey Farms and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Worcester authorities said. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were not able to save him. Officials did not release the man's name.

Samuel Peckham was charged with assault and battery with a firearm and armed assault to murder, authorities said. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Court records said the men had a verbal argument that got out of hand.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.