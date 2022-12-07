Contact Us
Worcester Man Rushed To Hospital With Bullet Wound Dies; 82-Year-old Charged: Police

A 31-year-old man who was shot in Worcester Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, has died, authorities said. Officials charged a 28-year-old Westborough man with his death. 

Police responded to a call for medical help just before 8:30 a.m. at 101 Highland St. near Honey Farms and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Worcester authorities said. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were not able to save him. Officials did not release the man's name. 

Samuel Peckham was charged with assault and battery with a firearm and armed assault to murder, authorities said. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. 

Court records said the men had a verbal argument that got out of hand. 

