Worcester Man Arrested Rushing Away From Double Stabbing Outside Liquor Store: Police

A fight outside of a Worcester liquor store on Monday, Jan. 2, ended with two men stabbed and another in handcuffs, authorities said.

Edward King, 42, faces two charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and disorderly conduct in connection with the reported stabbing incident, authorities said.

The fight broke out outside McGovern’s Package Store at 82 Millbury Street after 5:30 p.m., authorities said. Paramedics found one man bleeding from a stab wound and quickly found another not far away, Worcester police said.

Witnesses pointed out King as the attacker as he quickly walked away from the scene, police said. Officers asked him to stop several times, but King ignored them. They caught up to him and arrested him near the intersection of Millbury and Lamartine streets.

Worcester police said they found a knife nearby on Lamartine.

Police did not release any information on the men's conditions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.