Worcester Husband, Wife Accused Of Sex Trafficking Victim To Multiple States: Feds

A Worcester husband and wife potentially face life in prison after federal investigators said they forced a person into prostitution and trafficked them to multiple states for sex.

Kiersten Soto, 29, and Moises Soto, 30, were arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, after investigators said they "used force, fraud, and coercion to traffic a victim for commercial sex in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island" from February through May 2022, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Not much more is known about the allegations as the indictment is sealed.

The Sotos are charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, and one count of traveling or using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activities, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a potential for life behind bars, the Department of Justice said.

Kiersten Soto is also charged with traveling and using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activities, specifically prostitution, in violation of the Travel Act, the US Attorney said.

